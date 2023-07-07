LEWES, Del. - The city is discussing adding accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, which are tiny homes or small apartments built on an already-existing property to provide more affordable housing options.
The city is exploring potential incentives for homeowners to include them and how utilities would work with ADUs.
One discussed incentive at a July 7 meeting was rebating city rental tax. There were other rules also discussed including a 900 square foot limit on the size of ADUs, and ADUs possibly not requiring a separate meter for utilities. However, homeowners will have to provide running water, electricity and gas for the tiny house.
Homeowners will also need to get a building permit from the city.