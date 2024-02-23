Discussion on beach tag system at Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The idea of introducing a beach tag system at Rehoboth Beach was proposed on the city's feedback platform, Reach Out Rehoboth. This suggestion has generated different opinions from both locals and visitors. The person who wrote the comment said it could help manage beach crowding and contribute to municipal expenses. However, the people's reactions have been varied.
Renata Smith, who visits Rehoboth Beach frequently, voiced concerns about potential confusion for out-of-state visitors.
"Beach tags could be confusing for the out-of-staters because they'd have no idea and it could ruin their vacation," she said.
Local business owner Mary Shapiro believes beach tags do not belong at the Delaware beaches period.
"I don't think it's a good idea because it's not who we've ever been, it's not our identity," Shapiro stated.
On the other hand, a visitor suggested that beach tags might offer benefits if paired with lower parking fees.
"Maybe is could help offset the price for parking if the city gets money from beach tags, and this could help local businesses bring in more customers," said Jeffery Bucher.
The Lynne Coan, the city's Communications Manager, indicated that, for now, the beach tag system remains a suggestion and there are no formal discussions or plans to discuss the idea. She indicated however, there's no saying it's something the city would never talk about.