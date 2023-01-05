Discussions Continue On Lewes's Proposed Beach Parking Permit

LEWES, Del.- Imagine needing a permit to park at the side streets next to Lewes beach. That could be the case starting this summer.
Three kinds of permits have been recommended- One for the season, one for the week, and one for the weekend.
The cost for each permit would vary, but the season pass would be cheaper for locals. It would cost people from Lewes one hundred dollars for the season, compared to two hundred fifty dollars for people from out of town. It will cost everyone 90 dollars for weekly passes, and 45 dollars for weekend passes.
The permits would be for parking on side streets- the public lots like the one for Savannah beach would still be metered. City manager Ann Marie Townshend says instances of illegal parking on side streets encouraged a permit system.
"Because there is a limited supply of parking and just a lot of demand for it, the permit system would bring order to it," she said. "That's the intention."
City council is set to discuss the beach parking permits in their meeting on January 9th. Townshend says a decision needs to be made by their February meeting in order for implemented take place in time for the summer.