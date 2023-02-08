FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Discussions on the Fenwick Island sidewalk project continued on Wednesday. The sidewalk project would build sidewalks and widen current sidewalks from St. Matthews Church on Dagsboro Street to Warren's Station on Indian Street along the Coastal Highway Corridor.
Mayor Natalie Magdeburger says it's time to make the town safer by building improved sidewalks.
Magdeburger says, "The fact is you can't walk from one side of our town to the other, and we should. It's 2023, we should."
Owner of Warren's Station Scott Mumford sees this project as a good opportunity. He says, "I think now, once we had some questions answered, it's a benefit to the town for everyone involved. I think it's just going to help the town in so many ways, because we have pedestrian issues in the summer. So I think it's no question, it's a win win."
Mayor Magdeburger says the town has the funding, and now it needs at least three of the five blocks to sign easements allowing the town to go onto the properties to build the sidewalks in the most commercialized areas.
The mayor says she hopes this project can move forward so that construction can be completed before the 2023 summer season.