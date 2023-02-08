Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming west and diminishing some Friday morning. Choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters. * WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&