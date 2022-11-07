District 20 Representative Steve Smyk is running for State Senator in District 6.
Republican Dallas Wingate is from Lewes. He is a retired U.S. Army Colonel who served in the First Gulf War. Wingate worked in the State Department of Defense until 2016. He is also a Former Joint Chief of Staff for the Delaware National Guard. Wingate has spoken about preserving farmland and open spaces here in Sussex County, as well as the economy.
“I favor cutting all taxes because of the situation we’re currently in," Wingate said. "Even if it’s temporary."
Democrat Stell Parker Selby is from Milton. She is a teacher and administrator in the Cape Henlopen School District and previously served as School Board President in the district. Selby is focused on human rights, healthcare access, and development.
“If we keep doing a lot of overdevelopment and not smart development," said Selby, "we are going to ruin our environment.”
This district serves Lewes, Milton, Harbeson.