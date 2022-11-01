SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A pile of dirt was the hot topic of District Five's primary election with allegations of conflict of interest.
After winning in September, Councilman John Rieley says campaigning for the November election has been more focused on the issues.
"We just did pass the affordable rental ordinance and so we are looking forward to moving on to the next phase of that entire process of building our stock of workforce and affordable housing," Rieley said.
His Democratic opponent Billy Edwards is focusing on prison issues, especially mental health.
"I see that half of the inmates we get in the system are either diagnosed MI or SMI which is mentally ill or severely mentally ill. "It's a huge problem in society right now."
In the District 4 race, incumbent Douglas Hudson says public safety is number one for him.
"We upped our game with our fire and EMS funding and we also subsidized the state police with about 22 extra troopers to the tune of about $3.2 or $3.3 million," Hudson said.
His opponent Nathan Mitchell used to work for the county government. He wants to change ordinances related to development.
"We have builders coming in from out of state," Mitchell said. "Coming here, building. They really don't care in my opinion on the development and what an impact it is around here."
If one of the incumbents were to lose, that would open the possibility of a majority swing in council, as we have seen some examples of division between Mark Schaeffer and Cindy Green and the other council members. But that is something that Rieley and Hudson are not focusing on.
Early voting is happening now. Polls open at 7 a.m. next Tuesday.