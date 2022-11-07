The Delaware House is held by the Democrats with 26 seats to Republicans with 15.
District 4 is open due to redistricting, shifting it from Wilmington to Sussex County.
Republican Jeff Hilovsky is from Millsboro. He is the Co-Founder of Sussex Eye Center and a Retired Air Force Colonel. Hilovsky defeated Bradley Layfield in the primary.
Democrat Keegan Worley is from Lewes. Worley is an English Teacher at Caesar Rodney High School in Camden.
Independent Amy Fresh is from Millsboro. Fresh is a certified yoga therapist.
This district represents Angola By The Bay, Long Neck, Oak Orchard