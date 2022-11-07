This is a seat held by Republican Ernie Lopez who announced he would not seek re-election. The seat has been held by a Republican as far back as 1994.
Republican Steve Smyk is from Milton. He currently serves as District 20 Representative and is completing his fifth term. Smyk is a retired state trooper and was former president of the Delaware State Troopers Association. Investing in education and managing development are top priorities for Smyk.
“The issues of the day evolve and there’s always a new issue. These are not the same issues today as they were ten years ago, five years ago," Smyk said, "and it seems that competitors, or people that want to get into office, bring up the current issues of the day as if they are the only issues. They’re not.”
Democrat Russ Huxtable is from Lewes. He is the former Vice President/COO of the Milford Housing Development Corporation. Huxtable is a past member of the Governors Council On Housing and completed his third term as a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh’s Affordable Housing Advisory Council. Huxtable also wants to address growth and development.
“Making sure we have funds for open space preservation, affordable housing, clean water, stuff for the environment," Huxtable said, "all of those things are what really matter because this is a campaign about community and what matters to this community.”
Non-Partisan candidate Gwendolyn “Wendy” Jones is from Milton. She works in the Cape Henlopen School District. Jones previously ran for the State Senate District 6 seat in 2012 where she earned 1.2% of the vote.
This district represents Milton, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach.