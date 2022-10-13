SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- District 4 is a new house district in Delaware primarily covering Angola By The Bay, Long Neck, Oak Orchard, and Millsboro.
There are three candidates in this district's election and all three have been noticing their campaign signs disappearing.
Independent candidate Amy Fresh says 25 percent of her signs are not where she and her team put them.
"I started noticing it about two weeks ago and in the past week I've noticed a big difference in my signs being out, the placement," Fresh said. "And I've noticed it along Long Neck Road all the way up through Route 5 to the Route 23 corridor."
Republican candidate Jeff Hilovsky says about 50 of his signs are nowhere to be found and he has noticed it since the primary election.
"Now it's over five hundred dollars that has been gone so now you just say enough is enough," Hilovsky said. Let's stop this nonsense."
Democratic candidate Keegan Worley has noticed some of his signs are missing as well. He says if these signs are being taken and possibly disposed of, that is just wrong.
"I'm really really disheartened to hear that," Worley said. "You know, I'm not sure who is stealing signs. Ultimately, I just wish that we can respect others property."
Delaware State Police says if caught, someone can be charged for stealing a campaign sign.
Fresh said that she was going to call DSP Thursday to alert them about the disappearance of the signs. The general election is Tuesday, November 8th.