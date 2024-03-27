Division of Parks and Recreation shed more light on Deauville Beach changes

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- With Memorial Day just around the corner, Deauville Beach is gearing up for some changes.
During a virtual meeting Wednesday night, more information was shared on what the new state-made rules of the beach could be.
The beach, which has long been under the control of the City of Rehoboth since the 1970s, is now transitioning to the management of the DNREC's Division of Parks and Recreation.
According to Greg Abbott from the state agency, this transition aims to enhance the management of the beach while continuing its existing operations.
"The Division of Parks and Recreation wants to come in and be good stewards," he said. "We want to continue to manage it as it has been and and even enhance what was already there."
So, what exactly are the proposed changes? Annual season passes would get cheaper, dropping from $295 to $150. If you have a State Park parking pass or a surf fishing pass, the cost reduces further to just $90. Those passes would only be good for Deauville Beach. Daily fees would be $15 during the week and $20 on weekends.
Despite the changes, walking onto the beach would remain free, as it has always been. The revenue generated from parking fees would go towards general upkeep of the beach and lifeguard salaries.
These changes would go into effect this Memorial Day. The state would also handle other amenities at the beach, including concessions and the upkeep of the pickleball court.
A survey on the fee proposals can be found here. The state has also has a list of frequently asked questions.