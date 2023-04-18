DOVER, Del. - Delaware will be holding its 24th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event this Saturday, April 22. The Division of Public Health says that Delawareans can get rid of the their expired or unused medications at locations statewide between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The division says that sharps and needle disposal will be available at certain locations, with Overdose Response Education and Free Narcan kits also at certain locations.
They say the event is organized nationally by the Drug Enforcement Administration, and operated locally by the Division. The biannual event aims to reduce the risk of prescription medications being diverted for misuse and has resulted in 114,470 pounds of medication being collected in Delaware since 2010. At the last take-back day, 4,200 pounds of medications were collected at the 23 Delaware locations alone.
The division says that properly disposing of these medications is an important step to address the nationwide opioid epidemic by keeping those medications out of the hand of people who may misuse, abuse, or divert them, thereby reducing the risk of drug overdoses.
"By safely turning in your prescription medications that have expired, or that you no longer need on Drug Take-Back Day, you can help fight the epidemic in Delaware,” said Kate Brookins, director of the Office of Health Crisis Response.
Even outside of Take-Back day, the division says there are plenty of permanent drop-off locations, with medicine-deactivating Deterra bags for use at home.
According to the division, the medications to be disposed of at the Take-Back Day locations must be in a container such as a pill bottle, box, blister pack, or zipped plastic bag, with personal information removed. Liquid medications must be in their original containers. Besides medications, vape pens and e-cigarettes will be collected if the batteries are removed.
A total of 22 locations in Delaware are currently participating in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event. You can find the current list of locations at HelpisHereDE.com/drug-take-back-day.
Delawareans can bring any used needles to be disposed of properly at the following four locations: Laurel, Milton, Middletown, and Wilmington police departments. The used needle disposal containers are only for the public and not commercial entities, and the division says that individuals will need to sign a waiver stating that needles are from home use. They say the safest way to dispose of needles is to use a designated Sharps disposal container, which is delivered to incinerators to avoid accidental exposure.
To further enhance overdose prevention and education efforts, seven of the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back locations (Wilmington, New Castle, Middletown, Dover, Milford, and Laurel Police Departments and SUN Behavioral Delaware) will also offer Overdose Response Training and Narcan distribution to the public, in coordination with the division.
The division recommends that anyone who has a prescription opioid or has friends and family who use opioid prescriptions or illicit drugs receive this training and the overdose reversal medication, Narcan. For other community trainings and where you can get free Narcan, visit: HelpisHereDE.com/overdose-prevention.