SALISBURY, MD — Part of Division Street is Salisbury is going to be closed for street light installation.
According to the Department of Infrastructure and Development, the closure will affect Division Street from Circle to Camden Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 21-22. The closure is scheduled to be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure period. Market or Baptist Street are suggested as convenient detours around the affected area.
For more information, residents are encouraged to contact the Department of Infrastructure and Development.