DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced that they will be offering a new online self-certification option for Commercial Driver License (CDL) drivers.
The DMV says that any CDL driver interested in submitting their Medical Examiner's Certificate can now do so by logging on to their myDMV account.
According to the DMV, The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has established medical certification guidelines that apply to all Commercial Learner Permit (CLP) and Commercial Driver License holders and applicants. They say all CLP/CDL holders must self-certify their driving status, and based on the CDL holder's self-certification status, a driver may be required to submit and keep a copy of their medical certificate with DMV.
"Adding the ability to self-certify to myDMV is a game changer for our CDL drivers, especially for drivers unable to visit our locations during normal operating hours," said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. "Now, they can submit their certification online from where ever they are 24 hours a day 7 days a week," continued Majeski.
"We expect this to be one of our most popular features on myDMV," said Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Director Jana Simpler. "It saves our CDL drivers time. It's convenient. It's easy and it gives our drivers peace of mind knowing their certification was updated and received by DMV," commented Simpler.
The DMV says that there are nearly 32,000 CDL drivers in the State of Delaware right now. For more information regarding CDL requirements, CDL procedures, testing requirements, and the basic knowledge required to obtain a CDL license CLICK HERE or visit dmv.de.gov/DriverServices and click on Commercial Driver License.