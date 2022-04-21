SEAFORD, Del.- The Delaware DMV is going mobile.
The new "DMV On The Go" is a 45 foot trailer that functions as a portable DMV.
"Er provide all services that we do at the brick and mortar facilities except for inspections and road exams," explains Deputy Director Amy Anthony. "So all vehicle and driver transactions, including issuing veteran IDs and emergency vehicle operator cards. You can also test for knowledge exams as well."
The trailer will be in the Seaford Big Lots parking lot on Thursdays through the end of October. Director Jana Simpler says the goal of the facility is to make DMV services more convenient and accessible to those in Western Sussex and beyond.
"We have the opportunity to be out and about in the community and meet the community's needs where they are," she tells WRDE. "They don't have to come see us at a traditional brick and mortar DMV building."
An old DART bus served a similar purpose until 2019. The trailer will also be in Wilmington on Tuesdays.