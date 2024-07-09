DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles has announced that the DMV on the Go Trailer will be unavailable to customers from July 9 through July 12 and will not resume its regular Sussex County schedule until August 5, 2024. During this period, the mobile service will be operational at the Delaware State Fair in Harrington from July 18-27, located right inside the main gate.
The trailer, equipped with four workstations and ADA accessibility, provides all DMV services except for inspections and road exams. Customers requiring uninsured motorist or in-person driver improvement assistance must visit the Wilmington, Delaware City, Dover, or Georgetown DMV locations.
For other DMV services, such as driver license and vehicle registration renewals, duplicates, and address changes visit mydmv.delaware.gov/