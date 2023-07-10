DELAWARE - Wastewater, surface water, and drinking water project planning grant proposals can now be submitted to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Delaware Division of Public Health.
They say eligible projects include:
- planning, preliminary engineering and feasibility analysis of wastewater and/or drinking water projects
- stormwater retrofits
- green technology practices
- stream and wetland restoration projects
- small watershed studies
- master surface water and drainage plans
- other source water pollution control projects.
The department says that applications can be up to $50,000, with a one-to-one cash match requirement. They say up to 10% of grant funds can be used for administrative costs.
There is an annual cumulative grant award cap of $100,000 per successful applicant per fiscal year for wastewater and surface water planning grants, says the department but drinking water planning grants can be for any amount, as long as they have funds available.
The department says all three planning grant programs are set-asides in the state’s Clean Water and Drinking Water Revolving Fund.
According to the department, projects will be recommended for funding by the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council through a competitive grant process.