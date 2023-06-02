DELAWARE - The Department of Natural Resources And Environmental Control addressed some concerns weeks after its surf fishing reservation system launched.
The pilot surf fishing reservation system for Delaware state parks drive-on and multi-use beaches launched on May 16, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Last year, the department's division of Parks and Recreation worked with stakeholders and gathered input from the public to develop this program so that access to beaches for surf-fishing could remain during peak times but not damage natural resources.
Some surf fishermen like Bill Justice said some of the beaches appeared empty and reservations were not available on Memorial Day weekend.
"We had users that wanted to use it and couldn't use it because the reservation system had sold out. I just think we got to rethink the whole process," he said.
DNREC said reservations were not sold out over the weekend at most of the Delaware State Park beaches.
"The entire weekend there were spots somewhere in our park system. I don't know if that's always going to be the case, but that's the goal of the reservation system, was to let people know where we have space," Parks Director Ray Bivens said.
Reservations will be required on weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They say this begins Saturday, May 20, and goes through Labor Day, which is Monday, Sept. 4, making a total of 36 days in 2023 where reservations are required.
