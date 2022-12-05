DELAWARE - A feasibility cost sharing agreement has been signed between the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District.
This agreement will initiate a new risk management study for flooding in the Delaware Inland Bays. DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin shared how this study can positively impact the future of Delaware.
"This study presents us with a great opportunity to investigate flood risk and to develop mitigation solutions in areas that are seeing greater impacts from climate change," Garvin said. "With Delaware being the lowest-lying state in the nation, and with us already seeing and feeling the impacts from climate change, this collaboration with the Corps will allow us to explore creative solutions to help us manage these impacts."
The study will focus on the Delaware Inland Bays and the Delaware Bay coastline in all three Delaware counties. Alternatives to manage risk from coastal storms that impact the first state must be technically feasible, economically justified, and environmentally acceptable.
A meeting will be held within the first several months of the study to present the scope of the study and to ask for comments from the public, agencies, and stakeholders. At the end of the study a decision document will be presented, which may authorize design and construction opportunities.