DELAWARE - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and Division of Public Health are working on prioritizing clean water projects with state money in 2023. The agencies began soliciting water quality improvement projects Thursday.
DNREC and DPH are developing 2023 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving (DWSRF) project priority lists. The agencies say projects must be listed on the CWSRF and DWSRF project priority lists to be considered for funding. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding for clean water and drinking water projects will be provided through the existing State Revolving Fund (SRF) process.
Notices of Intent (NOI) for SRF wastewater, drinking water, stormwater, and related infrastructure projects must be received by DNREC Environmental Finance by close of business at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Applications for wastewater, drinking water, surface water matching planning grants are also due by DNREC close of business at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.