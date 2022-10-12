DNREC And Seaford Schools Conduct Air Quality Check After Fire

SEAFORD, Del.- An early morning fire Wednesday caused DNREC and Seaford schools to conduct air quality checks.
A warehouse near schools like West Seaford Elementary School that was ablaze housed some potentially dangerous materials, such as agricultural chemicals and fertilizer. This caused DNREC to conduct an air quality check, as the potentially contaminated smoke blew towards the schools.
Doug Henry with the Seaford School District said immediate action was taken.
"After the fire, we knew about the fire, we shut the outdoor air intakes off, and held all the kids inside the building until we knew it was clear.," he said.
No airborne contaminants were detected by DNREC, and no evacuations were necessary for students at school.