LEWES, Del.- Offshore wind developer US Wind, Inc. has submitted multiple permit applications to DNREC for its wind energy project offshore of Maryland.
DNREC will be holding a public information session on June 5 to explain US Wind's permit applications for the proposed connector cables and substation. US Wind requires the following authorizations from two of DNREC’s division including:
- Subaqueous Lands Permit – Division of Water
- Water Quality Certification – Division of Water
- Wetlands Permit – Division of Water
- Beach Preservation Coastal Construction Permit – Division of Watershed Stewardship
The offshore/onshore export cables are proposed to land at Delaware Seashore State Park’s 3R’s Beach parking lot near the DNREC building line and potential dune environments. It would interconnect into a proposed substation to be constructed on a tax parcel adjacent to the Indian River power plant in Sussex County.
Portions of the proposed wind power export cables would be located under state-regulated wetlands and subaqueous lands in the Atlantic Ocean within Delaware state waters and the Indian River Bay. The proposed cabling would span over 15.2 miles.
At the meeting, locals and visitors can review display boards, engage with staff, federal partners and US Wind and ask questions. The display boards, an online survey and other materials will be available after the session.. Feedback from the public information session will inform the formal presentation for the Joint Virtual Public Hearing on July 9, according to DNREC.
DNREC is accepting comments for the record from now until Sept. 9, via email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov or by using the online form. The session is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. at Beacon Middle School in Lewes. For more details about the project, along with related documents, visit DNREC’s website.