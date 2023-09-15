REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says that a 'Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Weekend' is set to take place at Delaware Seashore State Park from Oct. 13 to 15.
The department says that this is the 24th year that the state has hosted the program.
Officials says the weekend offers a variety of 3.5-hour and 1.5-hour courses taught by department and volunteer instructors. They say the courses feature expertise and instruction in a safe, supportive, and non-competitive atmosphere.
The department says that it costs $200 to attend, which includes meals, lodging, and supplies, along with the courses. Courses include:
- Saltwater Boat and Surf Fishing
- Outdoor Survival Skills
- Intro to Archery
- Intro to Birding
- Cooking Your Catch (fish preparation and cooking)
- Nature I.D. Hikes
- Crabbing
- Clamming
- Intro to Wildlife Trapping
- Forest Bathing, an eco-therapy known to the Japanese, who popularized it, as “shinrin-yoku” which means “forest bathing” or “taking in the forest atmosphere.”
- Crossbow Deer Hunt (limited to 5 participants)
The department says registrations must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 3. More information on the weekend, including how to register, can be found at de.gov/bow.