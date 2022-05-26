Access points at several Delaware State Park beaches will be closed his Memorial Day Weekend due widespread erosion along Delaware’s coastline sustained during a May 8 nor’easter.
According to DNREC, the closed areas have unsafe drop-offs along the dunes where the crossings meet the beach necessitated the closures. Additionally, very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing even during low tide at the closed locations.
As of Thursday, May 26, the following beach access points remain open:
- The Point, Herring Point and Gordons Pond crossings at Cape Henlopen State Park. The northernmost pedestrian crossing at The Point parking lot is also closed.
- 3Rs crossing at Delaware Seashore State Park.
- North (York), Middle and South crossing at Fenwick Island State Park.
The following beach access points are closed:
- Navy crossing at Cape Henlopen State Park.
- Keybox, Conquest and Faithful Steward crossings at Delaware Seashore State Park. The Conquest pedestrian crossings are also closed.
DNREC’s Shoreline and Waterway Management Section beach crew is working to reopen drive-on and pedestrian crossings along the coastline, including at other damaged beaches.
Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore state parks Facebook pages will be updated regularly with what crossings are open or closed.