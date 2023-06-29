DNREC announces code red air quality alert

DELAWARE - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Thursday, June 29 is a Code Red Air Quality Action Day in Delaware.
Air quality index levels are anticipated to be unhealthy, especially for those who are immunocompromised. Pulmonologist Victor Banzon said he recommends people who have underlying conditions to take it easy.
"People who have underlying respiratory, cardiac or systemic diseases, will be more at risk for inhaling this type of air quality," he said. "They have a propensity to develop worsening respiratory issues like worse breathing, coughing, increased respiratory rate, wheezing and worsening their overall respiratory underlying diseases."
DNREC said conditions are expected to improve on Friday, as moderate southeasterly winds begin lifting smoke to the north.
You can find the latest air quality updates from DNREC here.