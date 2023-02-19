GREENWOOD, Del. - According to Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Downstate Pond Trout Season opens for youth fisherman under age 16 at 7 a.m. on March 4.
DNREC says on March 5 DNREC will open the regular trout season for all fishermen a half hour before sunrise.
Newton Pond near Greenwood will be stocked and open for trout fishing, as long as conditions allow for it. Newton Pond will be closed through Friday, March 4 for stocking more than 300 pounds of 12 to 13 inch rainbow trout before opening day.