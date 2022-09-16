DOVER, Del. - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced Community Environmental Project Fund (CEPF) restoration grants for the 2023 grant cycle.
DNREC says that CEPF was created by the Delaware General Assembly in 2004 that let DNREC create a grant fund with 25% of the money made from penalties and environmental regulation violations. They say the grants are sent to communities where the violations occur to help non-profits support community environmental projects.
DNREC says that grants are available to affected communities to fund restoration projects that result in lowered pollution, enhanced natural resources, and enhanced recreational opportunities.
According to DNREC, IRS tax-exempt organizations are eligible for CEPF grants of up to $25,000. These groups include civic and community organizations, educational institutions, counties, municipal governments, state agencies and quasi-state agencies.
DNREC says applications are due on December 16th, 2022, and that projects funded with the grants can start on July 1st, 2023 and have to be finished by June 30th, 2024.
To help applicants with finalizing their applications, DNREC will hold a virtual public workshop focused on the CEPF program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 16th. Connection information for the workshop is posted at de.gov/dnrecmeetings, and at de.gov/cepf. Pre-registration is encouraged, says DNREC, but not required for participation.
Recent CEPF mitigation projects benefitting Delaware communities adversely affected by environmental pollution have included:
- A project to improve aquatic and terrestrial wildlife habitats surrounding major waterways
- Anative tree canopy restoration planting due to storm damage
- A food waste reduction program through composting
- An, educational project about environmental damage caused by improper disposal of cigarette butts that also encourages beach cleanups
- A living shoreline installation at Thompson Island in the Inland Bays
- A park beautification project on the Route 9 corridor
- A community project to establish sustainable green spaces
- Community gardens and recreational areas that support healthy living in Northeast Wilmington
- A brownfield remediation project to convert a vacant lot into a playground for pre-school children, a basketball court for school age youth and an outdoor classroom in Wilmington’s Southbridge community.