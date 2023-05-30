REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Scott Borino has been promoted to superintendent of Delaware Seashore State Park, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
The department says that Borino was promoted from his role of assistant superintendent at the state park.
According to the department, Borino was originally hired in 2013 as the assistant superintendent at the Indian River Marina. He also held positions as as the community services manager and then executive director of the Edgemoor Community Center in Wilmington. They also say that Borino served n the AmeriCorps VISTA program with the American Red Cross in Delaware and Maryland.
The department says that Borino is now responsible for all daily operations at Delaware Seashore State Park, which includes supervision, scheduling and evaluation of staff; coordination of maintenance and visitor service programs; development and continuation of relationships with partners, adjacent landowners and community groups; and fiscal, programmatic and infrastructure planning.
Borino is one of four newly minted state park superintendents. Elsewhere in the state, Lisa McHugh is now the superintendent at Lums Pond State Park, Alana Delaney is now superintendent of Bellevue and Fox Point state parks, and Patrick Thompson is now the superintendent of Alapocas Run and Wilmington state parks.