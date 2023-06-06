DELAWARE - The winners have been announced for the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's 37th annual Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament.
The overall winner of the competition was 10-year-old Bristol Brown from Lewes, who caught 6.87 pounds of fish, along with the biggest fish of the day, a 5.6 pound largemouth bass. The winner for Sussex County was Brody Spencer, who has won for the second year in a row with a total of 8.52 pounds of fish.
The event was held at three different locations across the state, says the department, with more than 200 youth anglers competing at Ingrams Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County, and Lums Pond in New Castle County.
The department says that weighmasters were on-site at each pond weighing catches for participants 4 through 15 as they competed for each county’s top catch and age group titles, as well as the title of overall state winner.
According to the department, each state and county winner will be invited to a special trophy ceremony
Other Sussex County anglers who placed in the competition include:
Ages 4 through 7:
First place – Tristen Wertz, 1.89 pounds
Second place – Ella Elliott, 0.55 pounds
Third place – Piper Vannicola,0.30 pounds
Ages 8 through 11:
First place – John Timmons V, 2.96 pounds
Second place – Caden Timmons, 1.39 pounds
Third place – Gary Shepherd, 0.86 pounds
Ages 12 through 15:
First place – Owen Laux, 5.80 pounds
Second place – Alayna Adkins, 0.47 pounds
Third place – Landon Elliott, 0.08 pounds