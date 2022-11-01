DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), the Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and Delaware State Police (DSP) are all asking Delaware drivers to be careful of deer during their mating season.
According to DNREC, late October through November is the time when there are the most deer-related car crashes. They say this is because this time is when the white-tailed bucks are doing their annual pursuit of a mate, leading them to cross roads more often. DNREC says mating season peaks from November 11th-20th, which is a time period known as the rut.
“During this timeframe, deer activity increases substantially as bucks search for mates,” said DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Environmental Program Manager Joe Rogerson. “If a buck’s pursuit of a doe takes them across a roadway, it doesn’t matter if it’s a rural road or Route 1, a collision with a vehicle could occur. Delaware drivers need to pay particular attention while behind the wheel this time of year, especially when driving on roads bordered by woods or agricultural fields, since that’s where deer are more apt to run out onto the roadway.”
DNREC also notes that the upcoming end of daylight savings time on November 6th means that early morning travel hours (between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.) will be the times when the deer are most active. They say that they become active again from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“With shorter daylight hours during the fall, we see an increase in deer along our roadways,” said Kimberly Chesser, Office of Highway Safety director. “We remind drivers to be alert, pay attention to the road and surroundings, and be more cautious during these times. Slow down and watch for deer crossing signs that indicate areas where deer are known to cross the road. Never drive impaired and always buckle up, every trip, every time.”
DNREC says the average white-tailed deer in Delaware weighs around 140 pounds, but larger bucks can be 200 pounds or more, so hitting one with a car could cause seriously hurt drivers and passengers, and possibly even other drivers if it causes a multi-car accident.
According to DSP, 1,849 of their 1,945 animal car accidents involved deer, with 821 of those happening in October, November, and December.
“Deer collisions typically increase during this time of the year, so it is essential for drivers to remain vigilant,” said Sergeant India Sturgis, DSP director of public information. “Although deer are more active at dawn and dusk, they are also active during broad daylight. Wearing your seatbelt, reducing your speed, and driving alert may not prevent all deer-related collisions, but can certainly reduce injuries and vehicle damage if you are involved in a collision.”
DNREC says that from July 1st, 2021 to June 20th, 2022, State Farm Insurance ranked Delaware 32nd nationally with drivers having a 1-in-122 chance of being involved in an animal crash, with deer making up the majority of the claims for these crashes. They say that AAA Mid-Atlantic recommends getting a car insurance policy that that provides coverage for deer or other animal crashes, because these claims average $5,000 plus.
DNREC, OHS, DSP, and other police agencies and insurance companies all say the best way to prevent or lessen the severity of these crashes is to stay attentive while driving. They say this includes avoiding distractions that can take a driver's eyes off the road, such as cell phones, adjusting the radio, eating while driving, or passenger activities.
DNREC offers some other safety tips as well:
- Always wear your seatbelt to reduce your risk of injury in a car crash
- Lower your speed at night, on curves, and in bad weather
- Switch to high beams when there is no oncoming traffic to better reflect the eyes of deer on or near the roadway and scan the sides of the road as well as what’s directly ahead.
- Watch for “Deer Crossing” signs marking commonly-traveled areas by deer on the road ahead. Slow down immediately and proceed with caution until past the crossing point.
- Be aware deer usually travel in groups, so if you see one deer, there are likely to be others.
- Slow down and blow your horn with one long blast to frighten deer away. Do not depend on devices such as deer whistles, deer fences and reflectors to deter deer, as these devices have not been proven to reduce deer-vehicle collisions.
- Do not swerve to miss a deer – brake and stay in your lane. Losing control of your car or truck, crossing into another lane, hitting an oncoming car or truck, or leaving the roadway and hitting a tree or utility pole will likely result in a much more serious outcome than hitting a deer.
- If you hit a deer, and your car or truck is damaged, stop at the scene, get your car off the road if possible, turn on your vehicle hazard lights – and if you or anyone in your vehicle are injured, call 911.
- Do not touch the animal or get too close; injured deer may bite or kick and are capable of causing serious injury.