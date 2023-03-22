DNREC Asks For Public Comment on Horseshoe Crab Harvesting Changes

DELAWARE - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is asking for the public to weigh in on proposed changes to horseshoe crab harvesting.
The Division proposed the revisions to comply with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s recently approved Addendum VIII to the Horseshoe Crab Fishery Management Plan.
The changes include updating the annual harvest limit setting process, revising daily possession limits, clarifying the definition of legal harvest methods, defining the circumstances that will require a horseshoe crab dredge lottery, and modifying the dredge lottery process.
Anna Fagan, a representative from the Center for the Inland Bays, said the crabs are essential for many reasons. She said sometimes issues surrounding them can be controversial.
"Horseshoe crabs are what we call a keystone species. Other species within an ecosystem largely depend on horseshoe crabs to survive," Fagan said.
Allen Burgenson has been working with the crabs his entire life. He said the changes proposed by DNREC are part of a normal cycle of adjustments.
"Delaware has essentially tweaked their ranks to achieve an overarching goal of horseshoe crab conservation and to build the numbers in the Delaware bay," he said.
You can register to make a comment DNREC's virtual hearing on March 23 at 6PM here. The Department will also accept public comment through the close of business on April 7, 2023. Comments will be accepted in written form via email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov, using the online form at de.gov/dnreccomments.