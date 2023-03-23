DNREC Begins Spraying For Mosquitoes

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department Of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has begun spraying for mosquitoes.
The agency is spraying a compound called Bti, which targets mosquitoes. It is currently focusing on woodland pools.
DNREC will continue to spray in other areas in the future, such as freshwater wetlands and saltwater wetlands. Mosquito season starts Mid-March and goes into the fall.
Dr. William Meredith with DNREC says the insects cause a lot of issues, and are simply annoying.
"Delaware is a very buggy state," Meredith said. "We have a lot of wetlands habitat. 10% of out state is salt marsh. 20% is some type of freshwater marsh. Historically, 40% was freshwater before modern agriculture and urban development. We're also in the top ten states of human population density."
Meredith also noted that global warming and a mild winter may have the insects hatch sooner. Spraying in Sussex County is expected to be complete next week, weather permitting.