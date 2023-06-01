SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - An code orange air quality alert has been issued in Delaware on both June 1 and 2 due to a high air quality index, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
The department says that a code orange means that the air quality index lies between 101 and 150. As such, they report June 1 at a level of 101, and June 2 at a level of 126.
Part of the reason for the level is due to lingering smoke from Canadian and New Jersey wildfires. Thursday morning, the fires in New Jersey in particular led to many people living in Delaware and other neighboring areas to smell and see smoke outside. The higher levels come from a few sources:
- Winds are moving regional pollutants into the state, with their directions limiting their dispersion.
- Lingering smoke from Nova Scotia wildfires are floating into the state.
- Sunny skies and upper 80s to low 90s temperatures enhance ozone formation, which traps smoke down low to the ground.
During a code orange, DNREC says that members of sensitive groups could experience detrimental health effects, but the general public is less likely to be affected. These sensitive groups include children, the elderly, and those suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases. However, our meteorological team said that levels were high enough Thursday around lunchtime that the average person may be bothered by the smoke.
The department recommends that those who are more sensitive avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
Air quality is expected to improve on Saturday, as clouds moving in to the region will hinder ozone formation. They also say that winds will better disperse pollutants on top of bring cleaner air into the region.
For more information, see the DNREC Air Quality Index page and check out our WRDE weather app for the latest updates throughout the day.