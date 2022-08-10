DELAWARE - Delaware governmental agencies are looking for places to add electric car charging stations.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) says it is trying to find locations for 11 multi-car and fast-charging electric vehicle charging stations. They would be placed along major travel routes in Delaware. DNREC says additionally, there will be an expansion of EV charging stations into communities over the next five years as part of a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) initiative to dramatically expand EV charging across the country.
DNREC says in the first phase, it will find five charging station locations, and they must be available every 50 miles along major travel routes. DNREC says those routes are I-95, SR 1, U.S. 13 and U.S. 113. They say they aim to add them at the I-95 Biden Welcome Center near Newark, as well as Dover, Rehoboth Beach, Laurel, and Selbyville.
DNREC and the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) propose to utilize almost $18 million in federal funds to do the aforementioned first phase and then:
In a second phase, locate six additional charging stations in additional areas along the identified corridors, meeting a state goal of every-25-mile availability. Subject to additional data and public input, the general targeted areas are Middletown, Smyrna, Harrington, Milford, Bridgeville, and Georgetown.
In a third phase, locate charging stations in high-density residential areas, focusing on areas with multi-family housing and/or street parking in areas that may not otherwise have convenient charging options.
The operators and exact locations of the EV stations in the general identified areas would be chosen through a competitive process after additional planning and public input. EV drivers would pay for the use of the chargers.
The State plan initially is part of the National Electrical Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program that aims to place half a million new EV charging stations across the country by 2030, making it easier and more predictable to travel in electric vehicles. NEVI includes requirements that the charging stations along major highway corridors be “DC fast chargers” capable of charging at least four vehicles at a time, operate 24 hours a day, and use common payment platforms.
“The federal funding made available through the NEVI program accelerates our efforts in Delaware,” DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin says. “To not just reduce transportation emissions, but improve air quality in our communities, improve public health and expand transportation choices.”
DelDOT says the chargers send a strong message to those considering buying an electric car.
“Installing charging stations here and around the country will increase consumer confidence that purchasing an electric vehicle is a practical choice, and is good for Delaware,” said DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski.
Further development of the plan will include engagement from industry, environmental, and community stakeholders. The submitted NEVI plan and other information about creating support for EVs in Delaware can be found at https://deldot.gov/Programs/NEVI/index.shtml.