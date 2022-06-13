LEWES, Del.- Monday evening, DNREC's Department of Parks and Recreation held a meeting open to the public. The purpose was to start the conversation of what the community wants to see come to the state park.
A big topic of conversation was bike trails. Visitors and locals agree that sometimes, the bike trails in the park can get a little too crowded. Some bicyclists want to see wider trails or more trails throughout Cape Henlopen State Park.
"On the weekends it gets really busy and when people have children too it can be dangerous both ways. For them and for the adults," said Rita Salvo from Wilmington.
Monday's meeting also asked for the community's opinion regarding expanding campgrounds, improving the Biden Environmental Education Center, and bathrooms. Some beachgoers are hoping for bathrooms closer to the beach.
Monday, there was a Rita's dessert truck at Herring Point. Park-goers could be seeing more of this in the future. The meeting discussed options for food service amenities.
DNREC says no decisions were made at the meeting. Instead, it began conversation about potential changes.