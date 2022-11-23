DELAWARE- DNREC'S Division of State Parks is encouraging people to get outside on Black Friday instead of shop.
Admission to all Delaware state parks will be free that day.
It’s part of a nationwide program that has been in place since 2015 where parks across the country are allowing visitors to take in nature at no cost.
Community Relations Director Shauna McVey says Delawareans specifically have made it a tradition to visit a state park the day after Thanksgiving.
"Seven million people participate in the opt outside movement nationwide each year with activities like hiking, bicycling, kayaking, fishing, picnics, and walking their dogs," McVey said. "And those who participate reap the mental and physical health benefits of being immersed in nature."
Delaware state parks will also be open free to visitors from December 1 to February 8. Parks are open year round from 8 a.m. to sunset.