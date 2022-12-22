DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is asking Delawareans to help keep their real Christmas trees out of the state's landfills by bringing them to one of several yard waste recycling sites throughout the state.
DNREC says that tree mulch is great for conserving and enhancing soil, helping it retain moisture.
According to DNREC, Christmas tree recycling also saves space in Delaware Landfills, with the state recycling 176,000 tons of yard waste, which includes grass, leaves, bushes, and trees, in 2021. Before Delaware's yard waste ban, DNREC says that these reusable materials were sent to landfills, taking up space instead of being handled through local markets for mulch and home composting.
DNREC says that there are many different sites in Delaware where Christmas trees can be dropped off, with some of them charging nothing to do so. DNREC recommends calling these sites in advance to find out about restrictions and charges for recycling the tree.
DNREC also notes that some waste services provide curbside collection services, so you may want to give them a call to ask about it. If they are unable to, DNREC has a list of drop-off sites de.gov/yardwaste.
They say that trees can be accepted as early as December 26th and as late has January 28th, but each yard waste facility has its own schedule. Likewise, DNREC says commercial haulers or landscapers should call a facility before to delivering loads of Christmas trees to be mulched.
Christmas trees are not accepted for recycling at Delaware State Parks, says DNREC, and it is illegal to leave or dump them on dunes or beaches, or anywhere within a state park.
To prepare the tree, they say to remove all decorations, lights, and flocking (fake snow), as well as detaching the tree stands.