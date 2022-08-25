DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) says they will reduce their lifeguarding hours at Delaware State Parks ocean swimming beaches starting next week. They say smaller or limited guarded swimming areas at all Delaware State Parks swimming beaches will be available through Labor Day.
DNREC says that if you want to swim at Delaware State Parks, you are encouraged to use the the guarded beaches, which includes the main beach at Cape Henlopen State Park and the South Indian River Inlet side of Delaware Seashore State Park, which will be guarded every day through Labor Day with limited staff.
From Monday, August 29th through Friday, September 2nd, Fenwick Island State Park's Fenwick Lot swimming are will be unguarded during the week but will stay guarded on weekends, says DNREC.
According to DNREC, all Delaware State Parks swimming aeras will be guarded during Labor Day weekend.
DNREC says that this reduction of hours is because lifeguards are leaving the area to go back to high school, college and sports camps. They say that other staffing shortages are to blame as well.