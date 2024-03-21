Rehoboth Beach, DE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will be hosting an upcoming meeting about the management of Deauville Beach. Wednesday, March 27th, at 6 p.m. DNREC will host a virtual meeting to covering proposals for daily entrance fees and seasonal passes.
The small section of state-owned beach, known as Deauville Beach, had previously been managed by the city of Rehoboth Beach. DNREC has since assumed management of the beach for the 2024 season. According to a recent release by the agency this change in operations was mutually agreed upon by the two sides after DNREC and the city of Rehoboth Beach were unable to agree on a lease extension.
Moving forward Deauville Beach will be under the umbrella of the Cape Henlopen State Park management unit, which includes Gordon’s Pond, Beach Plum, Angola Neck and Cape Henlopen proper.
DNREC will also be responsible for staffing lifeguards at the beach, managing parking, beach concessions, tennis courts, public restrooms, and all beach maintenance.
You can join the March 27th meeting by clicking this link: de.gov/dnrecmeetings.