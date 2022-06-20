GEORGETOWN, Del. - Starting next month, you'll have to bring your own bag into Delaware stores. Last year the General Assembly passed the plastic carryout bag ban, which goes into effect July 1.
Members of DNREC and state legislators were at Redner's in Georgetown Monday to hand out reusable bags to shoppers. Paper bags are also available at the grocery store.
A year ago, stores were offering thicker plastic bags in hopes that people would re-use them. DNREC said that didn't happen, so the even thicker plastic bags were ending up in landfills.
"If you drive around, you see plastic bags in trees, you see 'em in wetlands, you see 'em in the water, so really it's a benefit to the environment. Even going into the landfills they don't biodegrade so it just adds to our pollution footprint," said Shawn Garvin, DNREC Secretary.
Stores can decide whether they offer reusable bags, paper bags, or none at all. The ban does not apply to restaurants.