Join the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) to learn more about the 2024-2029 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP).
SCORP tracks Delaware’s recreational spaces and identifies needed improvements and programs.
DNREC’s Parks and Recreation team will be hosting their sessions on June 27 at 5 p.m. at Georgetown Public Library and on July 2 at 5 p.m. at South Coastal Library.
These sessions will review survey results and discuss their five-year update. These events are a way for others to provide feedback for outdoor recreation and make a change in their area.
For more updates, visit https://dnrec.delaware.gov/parks/planning/scorp-update/