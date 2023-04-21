DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has recognized several of their volunteers as Volunteers of the Year in celebration of National Volunteer Week.
The awards were given in a ceremony hosted by DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.
“Our volunteers are vital to DNREC’s mission, expanding our staff’s reach by helping with scientific research, enhancing our natural and cultural resources, outreach and countless other tasks in our state parks and wildlife areas throughout the state,” said Secretary Garvin. “Today, during National Volunteer Week, we recognize some of our most dedicated volunteers who join us in serving the people of Delaware and caring for our environment.”
Winners from the area include:
- William (Bill) Albright for Education/Historical/Cultural, he is known for constantly going the extra mile and greeting every visitor with kindness and respect to make sure their visit is enjoyable at Fort Miles Museum, Cape Henlopen State Park.
- Sara Anderson for Research, she has served as a dedicated horseshoe crab survey team lead at North Bowers Beach for nearly 20 years, providing knowledgeable expertise and reliable data as well as assisting with educating other volunteers.
Other winners include:
- Amanda Cinque, Administration/Coordination/Education
- Ruth Williams, Conservation/Education
- Richard Pesce, Restoration/Coordination
- Daniel Millman, Youth Research
- Wren Rust, Youth Administration/Coordination/Conservation/Restoration
- BlackRock Corporate Volunteers, Business Partner
- Delaware Kestrel Partnership Volunteers, Research/Community Action Group
- Friends of Wilmington State Parks, Conservation/Restoration Community Action Group