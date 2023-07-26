DNREC is offering a new youth outdoor program in August

SMYRNA, Del. - Starting in August, DNREC will be holding a new youth educational seining program, called, "Life in the Bay". The program is geared towards children age six and older and adults who want to learn about fishing and the aquatic creatures that live in the Delaware Bay.
The program will be held at DNREC's Aquatic Resources Education Center. Staff from the Division of Fish and Wildlife will help participants fish and learn about aquatic life. Participants will watch AREC staff use a seine net to catch aquatic life along the shoreline.
Seining programs start on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The registration link can be found on the DNREC event calendar. For more information about the program visit the AREC website.