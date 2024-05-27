DELAWARE- The Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP), is asking for user's feedback in a survey to improve recreations across the state.
SCORP keeps track of recreational spaces in the state, identifies necessary improvements and programs and guides both public and private investments to meet those needs, says Delaware State Parks. The plan is intended to be updated every five years.
The study conducted by DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation, encourages avid outdoors people and those who may have not utilized an outdoor recreation for a while, to give their input. The division says you must be 18 years old or older to answer this survey and would like to hear from all Delaware residents, as well as out-of-state residents who work or recreate in Delaware.