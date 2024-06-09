BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control (DNREC) is holding a free lecture in Bethany Beach on Thursday, June 13. This lecture aims to teach homeowners about Living Shorelines.
Living Shorelines uses natural materials and native plants to combat against shoreline erosion and enhance the natural beauty of shoreline ecosystems, said DNREC. The lecture is offered by the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee, a group dedicated to spreading information about Living Shorelines throughout Delaware.
Keynote speaker Olivia Allread, the outreach and communication coordinator of DNREC’s Wetland Monitoring and Assistance Program, will show homeowners an overview of living shorelines. The lecture also hopes to teach homeowners how they can be used to protect and improve a property, the benefits of shoreline stabilization and the resources available for landowners.
This lecture is free and open to the public and held at The South Coastal Library, 43 Kent Avenue, Bethany Beach, Del at 2 p.m. For more information, check out delawarelivingshorelines.org.