LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) plans to host a workshop at the Cape Henlopen State Park (CHSP) Officer’s Club on July 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
This workshop is aimed at allowing community members to share feedback about the division of Parks and Recreation’s planned capital projects in the parks.
The following are projects that will be featured at the workshop:
Traffic data analysis
Entrance reconfiguration
Construction of a new park office
The Point Trail
An addition to Battery 519
Campground Improvements
A beach bathhouse with larger capacity
The Cape Henlopen fishing pier
CHSP’s Wolfe Neck Loop Trail
The Biden Environmental Center
The workshop will give the public insight on the future of the state park.
The Officer’s Club is located at 14286 Officers Road and park entrance fees will be waived for those attending the workshop.