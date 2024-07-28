Cape Henlopen State Park

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a workshop allowing community members to share feedback on future projects in the park. (DNREC)

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) plans to host a workshop at the Cape Henlopen State Park (CHSP) Officer’s Club on July 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

This workshop is aimed at allowing community members to share feedback about the division of Parks and Recreation’s planned capital projects in the parks.

The following are projects that will be featured at the workshop:

  • Traffic data analysis 

  • Entrance reconfiguration

  • Construction of a new park office

  • The Point Trail

  • An addition to Battery 519

  • Campground Improvements

  • A beach bathhouse with larger capacity

  • The Cape Henlopen fishing pier

  • CHSP’s Wolfe Neck Loop Trail

  • The Biden Environmental Center

The workshop will give the public insight on the future of the state park. 

The Officer’s Club is located at 14286 Officers Road and park entrance fees will be waived for those attending the workshop.