NEWARK, Del. - On Friday, July 12, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will unveil the new Ford Bronco Action Trackchair all-terrain wheelchair at the Deerfield Clubhouse.
The Trackchair allows individuals with mobility challenges to explore the beauty the Delaware State Parks have to offer.
DNREC Secretay Shawn Garvin will preview the new Trackchair to local legislators and celebrate its historic use.
Delaware was one of seven states to receive an Access Trackchair through America’s Parks and the National Association of State Park Directors. This equipment will be the first of these chairs dedicated to use in Delaware State Parks.