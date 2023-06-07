DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control have released guidelines to stay safe among the poor air quality across the state Wednesday.
The Department says it has declared a code red action day for both Wednesday and Thursday, offering the following tips along with the Division of Public Health:
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. While people with respiratory conditions should stay inside, make sure they have their inhaler or medicine.
- Wear a properly fitted (fit tested) N95 for those who must go outside for long periods of time. Typical masks such as cloth, surgical, or KN95 will not provide adequate protection from poor air quality from particulate matter. The best protection is to remain indoors in a cool and clean environment.
- Avoid using anything that burns, such as wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves and even candles.
- Avoid spraying aerosol products.
- Avoid frying or broiling meat.
- Avoid smoking cigarettes.
- Don't vacuum while air quality remains unhealthy or very unhealthy since it stirs up particles already inside your home.
- Reduce the amount of smoke and particulate matter in your vehicles by keeping the windows and vents closed, and, if available, operating the air conditioning in “recirculate” mode.
The division warns that specific populations, like young children, seniors, and those with lung conditions, could be significantly impacted. They say to relocate outdoor events inside.
The American Lung Association also released their own guidelines, which can be viewed here.