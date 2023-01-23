DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) says it is offering an expanded program for Landowners, homeowners’ associations and community boards to apply for help with the cost of installing living shorelines.
DNREC’s Living Shoreline Cost Share Program aims to help protect properties in watersheds throughout the state by providing cost assistance for projects that use natural materials to create a living shoreline.
Eligible living shoreline project areas are located within targeted watersheds. Currently, only tidal projects in these watersheds will be considered for cost share assistance. Groups of landowners, HOAs, or community boards are also encouraged to apply for assistance with projects where properties may be adjacent to each other or in shared neighborhood spaces.
Watersheds eligible for the Living Shoreline Cost Share Program in Sussex County include the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, Rehoboth Bay, Assawoman, Indian River, and more.
DNREC says the program has been revamped to offer more financial assistance to landowners for helping to defray the actual cost of the project. Additionally, DNREC staff resources will make direct contact with the landowner or group planning a living shoreline project for a better understanding of program criteria and the permitting process.
Living shorelines utilize natural materials like native plants, oyster shells, and biodegradable coconut-fiber coir logs as a barrier against shoreline erosion and flood impacts. DNREC’s Living Shoreline Cost Share Program aims to enhance the natural beauty of shoreline ecosystems while providing in-depth information for project criteria, design types and financial assistance. Financial assistance depends on the size and watershed location of the living shoreline project. Potential applicants can find a process timeline and project guidelines by going to de.gov/livingshoreline and clicking on Cost Share Program.
DNREC says the program provides:
- A review of project design for meeting program criteria;
- Assistance with understanding program criteria and permitting process;
- Reimbursement of a percentage of project costs to the landowner upon completion;
- Opportunities from DNREC for learning how to conduct citizen monitoring; and
- Annual maintenance checks by the cost share program for five years after the project is completed.
Funding for the Living Shoreline Cost Share Program comes from a collaborative DNREC effort between the Watershed Assessment and Management Section and the Non-Point Source Program for securing funding, specifically the CWA Section 319 Nonpoint Source Pollution Grant and the Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant III. Click here for more information about both grants.