DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has confirmed that air quality in the state has improved after last weeks back-to-back Code Red Action Days, but air quality is still something to think about as the state endures the ozone season.
Though the particulate matter from the Quebec wildfires have dissipated, the department says the air quality in Delaware is a code yellow, meaning that it is a still moderate concern.
The department also warns that since the fires in Canada still burn, the poor air quality could return with a simple change in prevailing winds.
“We are forcibly coming to terms with the many faces of climate change in Delaware,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “The Code Red Action Days for particulate matter is a telltale indication of it. The Canadian wildfires dispersed particulate matter in the some of the highest amounts recorded. The smoke was carried by winds and affected air quality many hundreds of miles away. Which is why we as a country, and as global citizens, must continue to monitor, to prepare, to adapt, but also take action to address the impacts of climate change for protecting the health of people in Delaware and the planet.”
According to the department, ozone season lasts from May 1 to Sept. 30, and with a warm summer weather ahead, "bad ozone" could become an issue. They say it could hover in the state and contribute to health conditions in sensitive groups, particularly children, older adults, and people with respiratory or cardiovascular problems.
The department says that the Environmental Protection Agency's mantra for ozone is “Good up high, bad nearby.” Ozone is good when its high up in the air, but when its at ground level it is not, especially because Delaware is the lowest-lying state. That's not to mention that its single-highest cause of air pollution is the transportation sector.
According to the department, this specific type of ozone pollution happens due to a chemical reaction on hot, still, and sunny days. They say that this pollution comes from both in-state sources and other sources located upwind. Because ozone pollution does not discriminate, they say Delaware always has to be on alert.
The department says that despite overall air quality being a code yellow, Ozone levels are in the 40s, which indicates a code green. DNREC advises that the public continue to check the state’s air quality report in the coming days, specifically by signing up to receive air quality alerts at de.gov/aqi and via accessing real-time data and interactive maps on current conditions at EPA’s airnow.gov.