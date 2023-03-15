Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... A combination of low relative humidity, continued gusty northwest wind, and relatively dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread this afternoon and early evening across South Jersey, Delaware, and eastern Maryland. Minimum relative humidity values will be around 20-25% in Delaware/eastern Maryland and 25-30% in South Jersey. Northwest wind will range from 15-25 MPH with gusts around 30-35 MPH. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.