DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Resources and Environmental Control says they are encouraging Delaware non-profit organizations, conservation districts, community organizations, and homeowners' associations to submit project proposals to be considered for matching grant funds from the Department's Community Water Quality Improvement Grants program.
According to the department, they expect funding to be in the range of $25,000 to $75,000. Projects recommended by DNREC staff for funding will be presented to the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council.
They say that applicants may submit up to two project proposals per grant cycle, and the requests for proposals can be found at de.gov/envfinance.
According to the department, Community Water Quality Improvement Grants help implement projects or programs that improve water quality on developed lands with specific watershed improvement plans and strategies.
They say that programs and projects selected for the grants have to demonstrate innovative and sustainable methods, techniques, and/or practices for water quality improvements, with results that are both measurable and cost-effective.
They say eligible projects may include:
- Enhancement or restoration of water quality within an impaired watershed.
- Community stormwater management improvements in existing developments in partnership with municipalities.
- Non‐regulatory or voluntary plans involving pollution control strategies, watershed-based restoration plans, whole basin management preliminary assessments, or community‐based stormwater permits.
The department says that previous grant funding has gone to projects like:
- A green roof installation
- Living shoreline installation and marsh enhancement to stop erosion
- A stormwater retrofit project featuring a wetland and bioswale to manage stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces
- Stream bank restoration to reduce erosion and sedimentation
- Floating wetlands in Inland Bays dead-end canals to improve water quality.
DNREC says that proposals must be submitted by email to NPS.grants@delaware.gov with "Community Water Quality Improvement Grants" in the subject line, with proposals no larger than 10MB. They say all grant proposals must be received by DNREC close of business (4:30 p.m. EDT) Wednesday, April 26, 2023.